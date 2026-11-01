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Home / Jalandhar / SAD appoints Sunny Chhabra as Goraya Trade Wing president

SAD appoints Sunny Chhabra as Goraya Trade Wing president

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Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:26 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Sunny Chhabra appointed president of SAD Trade Wing in Goraya.
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced several key appointments to strengthen its Trade Wing in Goraya and the Phillaur Assembly constituency. Former Phillaur MLA Sardar Baldev Singh Khaira has assigned new responsibilities to party members as part of efforts to expand the organisation and address issues concerning the business community.

As part of the organisational restructuring, Sunny Chhabra has been appointed president of the SAD Trade Wing in Goraya, while Ayush Verma has been named senior vice-president and Agam Arora vice-president of the Goraya unit. Similarly, Gulshan Kumar Arora has been appointed senior vice-president of the Trade Wing in the Phillaur constituency, while Praveen Kumar has been given the responsibility of vice-president.

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Congratulating the newly appointed office-bearers, former MLA Baldev Singh Khaira expressed confidence that they would discharge their responsibilities with dedication, honesty and commitment. He said the primary objective of the Trade Wing was to bring more traders into the party, raise their concerns on appropriate platforms and make people aware of the party’s policies and programmes.

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Khaira expressed hope that the newly appointed team would maintain regular contact with traders in Goraya and the Phillaur constituency and work actively to safeguard their interests. He said the business community played a vital role in the economic development of any town and stressed the need to address traders’ problems and work towards resolving them. The leaders present on the occasion extended their best wishes to the newly appointed office-bearers and expressed confidence that the team would work with mutual cooperation and coordination to strengthen the party’s Trade Wing in the region. The appointments are expected to help the party expand its outreach among traders, highlight issues concerning the business community and intensify organisational activities.

Those present on the occasion included Phillaur constituency Trade Wing president Vikas Sharma, senior Akali leaders Surinder Ghatora, Kulwinder Singh Sandhu, Harpreet Singh Lovely and Harvinder Singh Bhogal, along with Bhawna Khaira, wife of former MLA Baldev Singh Khaira.

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