SAD, BSP leaders join AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 20

Amid exodus of leaders from their respective parties in Jalandhar West constituency, another prominent leader, Keemti Bhagat, and several others joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll here today.

Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s rally in Jalandhar today in support of the the party bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku, a number of leaders joined the AAP at a private hotel.

Prominent among them were SAD leader and former chairman of the Gau Sewa Commission, Kimti Bhagat. A prominent former leader of the BJP and former chairman of the cow panel, Bhagat joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in 2020. Among others who joined AAP, included former Bahujan Samaj Party, Punjab, president Sukhbir Singh Shalimar, five-time state incharge of Punjab BSP Rajinder Singh Rihal and several youth leaders of BSP, Jalandhar.

Youth leaders Harpreet Singh; Abhishek Nikka; BSP, Jalandhar Zone, incharge Jaswinder Singh Prajapati; Amrik Singh and Dr. Iqbal Singh Bhoma joined the ruling party. Others leader who joined AAP were BSP senior leaders Bharat Bhushan Kanda, Manjit Nandra and Baba Jaswant Singh Cheema; Lions Club, Jalandhar, director, Sewa Singh; Jalandhar BSP leader Pradeep Dhaliwal; Mohinder Pratap; social workers Shamsher Singh and Gursharan Singh Virak; Kisan Union (Rajewal) tehsil president Balveer Singh; Kisan Union (Rajewal), block president, Gurpal Singh joined AAP along with their supporters.

CM Bhagwant Mann welcomed and inducted the new leaders into the party. Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and Rajwinder Kaur Thiara were also present on this occasion.