SAD ex-MLA: AAP leaders behind illegal mining in Nurmahal villages

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 27

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists and leaders were indulging in excavating sand illegally along the Sutlej in Nurmahal sub-tehsil areas.

SAD’s Jalandhar (rural) president and former Nakodar MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala alleged that AAP leaders had been doing illegal sand mining for a very long time in Sango Wal village.

Making profits worth crores: Wadala

The small and poor farmers were not given anything in return, he said. The SAD leader added that illegal sand mining was going on a large scale and 100 to 150 tippers and trolleys were being sold every day

Wadala said the whole mining business was going on under the government’s watch because the sand was being excavated in Sangowal by using the mining receipts in the village of Dhagara

The SAD leader said the practice had been going on for several weeks. He maintained that residents of the area had approached the government’s mining officers and higher authorities in various departments in Chandigarh but no action followed by the government. There is no government-sanctioned sand mine in the village of Sango Wal. A vast area of the village, comprising many acres, has been dug for illegal mining.

The former MLA said the illegal mining is carried on during the day as well as night and the area residents were very disturbed by it.

People involved in the illegal activity were using the slips of the government-approved mines of Dhagara village, the SAD leader said.

Wadala said that a few days ago, a bogus FIR was registered at Bilga police station against innocent persons of Dhagara village by AAP activists who themselves were involved in illegal mining.

“The FIR is completely fake and fabricated by AAP workers involved in money laundering of Rs 40 lakh in connection with the smuggling of a poppy husk truck recently,” Wadala said.

He further alleged that the rate of sand announced by the government had not been implemented as sand was being sold at premium prices.

He further alleged that the rate of sand announced by the government had not been implemented as sand was being sold at premium prices.

Wadala said he wanted to bring to the notice of the Chief Minister that his party’s MLAs and leaders were involved in illegal sand mining and government officials were also hand in glove with them. “The persons involved in the illegal practice should be booked according to law and necessary action must be taken against all persons who have damaged Punjab’s treasury,” the former MLA said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Illegal Mining #Nakodar #Phagwara #Shiromani Akali Dal