SAD: Govt has failed to protect rights of state

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today said Punjab had failed to receive Rs 2,000 due to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s failure to present its case about the need to continue the Rural Development Fund (RDF) cess, besides resisting Central government’s efforts to reduce mandi fee.

Reacting to the Union Government’s move to do away with the RDF altogether and reduce mandi fee from three per cent to two per cent, senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra sad: “It is shocking that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not even feel it fit to take up the issue vigorously with the Centre to ensure Punjab’s interests were not compromised.” He demanded the AAP government call an all-party meeting to take up the issue collectively with the Centre.

Chandumajra said Rs 2,000 crore annual loss to the state on this account would have severe repercussions on rural infrastructure.