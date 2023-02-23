SAD is a party of martyrs: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 22

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday gave a clarion call for the strengthening of the SAD to “save Punjab”.

Addressing a party meeting, Sukhbir Badal said, “The SAD is a property of panth. If today, I am the president of the party, tomorrow somebody else will be the president.”

Sukhbir Badal said anti-SAD propaganda was being spread and charges of sacrilege were being levelled against the party. The law and order situation in the state has been deteriorating, he said, adding that police action against devotees and the gurdwara management officials was ‘reprehensible’. He also announced that the SAD would continue to strive to bring all gurdwaras in Haryana back to the fold of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Responding to CM Bhagwant Mann’s allegation that the SAD has not done enough for the release of Bandi Singhs, Badal simply said, “Bhagwant doesn’t know what he is talking about. From stalling the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana to securing the parole of Bandi Singhs and bringing Sikh detainees to Punjab jails for their better care, it was all possible because of the struggle by SAD.”