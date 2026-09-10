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Home / Jalandhar / SAD leader seeks action on stray dogs, cattle menace in Phagwara

SAD leader seeks action on stray dogs, cattle menace in Phagwara

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:35 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The growing presence of stray dogs and cattle on roads has become a serious public safety concern in Phagwara, with residents facing increased risks while walking, commuting and driving. Jathedar Sarup Singh Khalwara, district president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) SC Wing, Kapurthala, has urged the administration to take immediate and concrete measures to address the problem before it results in serious accidents or injuries.

Expressing concern over the situation in both the urban and rural areas of Phagwara, Jathedar Sarup Singh said groups of stray dogs and cattle could frequently be seen on roads and in residential areas. He said the issue was no longer merely a matter of inconvenience but had become directly linked to the safety of residents and their property.

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He pointed out that stray cattle can suddenly move onto roads, creating difficulties for motorists and increasing the possibility of road accidents. The presence of groups of stray dogs also creates fear among residents, particularly those travelling on foot. According to Jathedar Sarup Singh, children, women and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to incidents involving stray animals.

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He urged the administration not to treat the issue as a routine or temporary problem. Instead, concerned departments should work in coordination and formulate a systematic mechanism to manage stray cattle in both urban and rural areas. He also called for effective measures to deal with the stray-dog population in accordance with applicable rules. Such measures, he said, should focus on public safety while ensuring that the authorities follow established legal and animal-welfare requirements.

Jathedar Sarup Singh demanded that a comprehensive survey of stray dogs and cattle in Phagwara city and surrounding rural areas be conducted so that the administration can assess the scale of the problem and identify locations requiring immediate intervention.

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He warned that failure to address the issue in time could lead to a further increase in road accidents and difficulties for residents. Calling for sustained rather than short-term action, Jathedar Sarup Singh appealed to the administration and relevant departments to prioritise public safety and implement an effective, lawful and long-term strategy for managing stray dogs and cattle in Phagwara.

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