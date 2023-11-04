SAD leader Wahid granted bail

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 3

The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kapurthala, granted bail to SAD leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, former Chairman, Markfed, Punjab, his wife Rupinder Kaur and son Sandeep Singh, who were arrested by the Vigilance Bureau on September 30. The trio was booked and arrested under Section 166, 177, 210, 406, 409, 420 and 120B of IPC and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act on the charges of irregularities at Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill, Phagwara.

#Kapurthala #Phagwara