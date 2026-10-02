SAD leaders demand impartial probe into attack on youth Akali Dal leader, warn of agitation

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has expressed strong concern over the alleged attack on Phagwara Youth Akali Dal president Sukhdeep Singh Walia and demanded an impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident. The demand was raised at an emergency meeting of the party leaders held under the leadership of Phagwara Urban constituency in-charge Ranjit Singh Khurana and rural constituency in-charge Rajinder Singh Chandi. Senior leader and former chairman Jarnail Singh Wahad also attended the meeting.

The meeting came three days after the reported incident, with SAD leaders expressing dissatisfaction over what they described as a lack of the police action. According to party leaders, statements had not yet been recorded in the case. They said the delay had caused resentment among party workers and urged the police to establish the facts of the incident and proceed according to law.

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A report published on September 28 stated that Walia was injured in an alleged attack at his farmhouse and was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Phagwara.

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Khurana and Chandi said the SAD would stand by its workers and any allegation of an attack should be investigated impartially, irrespective of the political affiliation of those involved. They called upon the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthala, to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation and to record the statements of all parties concerned without political pressure.

The SAD leaders alleged that Walia was attacked after he allegedly declined attempts to make him join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). They named Gursimar Singh, Pardeep Singh and Vissu Ghai in connection with the allegation. These allegations were levelled by the SAD leaders at the meeting and would require verification through the police investigation and other available evidence.

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The leaders further alleged that Walia was assaulted after the accused allegedly entered his premises and he suffered injuries to his legs. They demanded that the police examine all aspects of the incident, record statements of witnesses and take action against anyone found responsible under the law.

Khurana and Chandi said the party’s demand was for justice through due legal process and not for confrontation. They maintained that if the police failed to take appropriate action after an impartial investigation, the SAD would announce its next programme of protest. They said the responsibility for any such further course of action would rest with the administration if the matter was not addressed.

The leaders stressed that the police should determine the facts independently and that no individual or political group should be allowed to take the law into its own hands. They also urged the Kapurthala SSP to ensure that the investigation remained free from political influence and that all sides connected with the incident were heard.