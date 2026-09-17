SAD leaders protest power cuts, demand 8-hr supply for farmers

Leaders and activists of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged a protest outside the PSPCL office on Banga road in Phagwara on Tuesday, opposing alleged prolonged and unannounced power cuts in urban and rural areas of Punjab.

The protest was organised as part of a statewide call given by the SAD and was led by Ranjit Singh Khurana, urban president of the SAD in Phagwara and Rajinder Singh Chandi, rural president of the party.

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Addressing the gathering, Khurana alleged that the AAP-led Punjab government had failed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers and farmers. He claimed that urban areas were facing unannounced power cuts of four to five hours, while farmers in rural areas were not receiving the required eight-hour power supply for agricultural operations.

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Khurana said the issue was particularly significant during the paddy harvesting season, arguing that inadequate electricity supply for agricultural purposes could affect irrigation arrangements and consequently the crop yield and income of farmers. He urged the government to ensure the scheduled power supply to agricultural consumers and address the grievances of urban residents.

Khurana also criticised the state government over the security arrangements provided to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and members of his family. He appealed to people to support the SAD under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal in the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

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Chandi, while addressing the protesters, alleged that farmers in rural areas were not receiving a continuous eight-hour electricity supply for agricultural purposes, which, he said, had caused resentment among them. He demanded that the government ensure the stipulated power supply to agricultural consumers and stop unannounced cuts in urban areas.

He also raised the issue of payments to sugarcane growers, claiming that farmers in the area were awaiting a state government bonus of Rs 68.50 per quintal for the 2025-26 season. He further alleged that arrears amounting to around Rs 27-28 crore relating to the 2021-22 season remained outstanding from Golden Sandhar Sugars Limited, Phagwara. He demanded that the government take steps to facilitate the release of the pending payments to the farmers.

During the protest, SAD activists raised slogans against the state government and the AAP government. The protesters subsequently submitted a memorandum to the XEN, PSPCL, Phagwara, seeking regular electricity supply in urban and rural areas. A separate memorandum was submitted to the Phagwara SDM Navjot Sharma regarding the alleged pending sugarcane bonus and arrears.

Among those present were Surinder Singh, Bahadur Singh and Simranjeet Singh, Youth Leader, Phagwara, besides other local party leaders and activists. The protesters dispersed peacefully around noon. No untoward incident was reported during the programme.

Akalis stage another protest in Garhshankar

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged a dharna outside the office of the Executive Engineer here on Wednesday in protest against prolonged and unscheduled power cuts in the Garhshankar Assembly constituency. The protest was led by former MLA and constituency in-charge Surinder Singh Rath.

Addressing the protesters, Rath said frequent interruptions and power cuts lasting several hours had caused considerable inconvenience to farmers, shopkeepers, traders and the general public. He alleged that the power supply situation had deteriorated and demanded uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.

Former Municipal Council president Rajinder Singh Shuka said uninterrupted power supply was a basic necessity. Prolonged outages were affecting agricultural operations as well as the business activities of shopkeepers and traders, he said. He urged the administration and the power department to take immediate steps to streamline the supply and address the grievances of residents.

The protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded an early solution to the problem. Boota Singh Alipur, Harjit Singh Bhatpur Jatta, Joga Singh Ibrahim¬pur, Tarlok Singh Nagpal, Gian Singh Samundra, Nishan Singh, Dr Rashpal Singh Kookra, Atamjit Singh, advocate Manjit Singh, Jinder Gill, Daljit Singh Golewal, Jaskamal Singh Dhadda, Onkar Singh Mangowal and Satnam Singh Nanglan were among those present.