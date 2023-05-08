SAD slams CM Mann for 'shielding' Kataruchak amid obscene video row

Jalandhar, May 7

Former minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today called out CM Bhagwant Mann’s apparent defence of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak amid an ongoing controversy sparked by an obscene video. The SAD leader’s remarks come after a police probe recently confirmed the authenticity of the video which allegedly shows the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister performing a sexual act on a youth belonging to the SC community.

Majithia said “It has now come to light that the AAP minister committed sexual misconduct on the pretext of giving the youth a government job. The authenticity of the video, which was submitted to the Punjab Governor, has also been proved beyond doubt. Despite that, the CM continues to support Kataruchak.”

Majithia also dwelt on the charges against Jalalabad legislator Goldy Kamboj’s father and the dismissal of ministers Vijay Singla and Fauja Singh Sarari for corruption and questioned why no case has been registered against them till now.

Majithia also pointed out how the AAP government was quick to register a false case against television journalist Bhavana Kishore solely because she had exposed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.