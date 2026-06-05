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Home / Jalandhar / Saddled up! Jalandharequestrian Jai eyes Asiad after strong European swing

Saddled up! Jalandharequestrian Jai eyes Asiad after strong European swing

Has been registering strong showings across Europe while representing India on the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) circuit

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:44 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar youth Jai Sud has registered three first-place finishes at FEI competition in Slovenia.
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Jalandhar-born equestrian Jai Sud has been registering strong showings across Europe while representing India on the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) circuit. A former student of Mayo College, Ajmer, Jai started riding at the age of 12. He later pursued higher education in England, earning a law degree and a master’s degree in management, while continuing his dressage training.

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In July 2025, he moved from England to Germany to train under Ton de Ridder and his team at Gestüt Moosbend. “The move helped him gain exposure to top-level training and competition in Europe,” said his father and businessman Gaurav Sud, adding, “Jai made his FEI international debut in Spain in March 2026. Since then, he has represented India in competitions held in Spain, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovenia.”

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His performances include a third-place finish in Intermediate I at his first FEI international event in Spain, followed by second-place finishes in Prix St. Georges and Intermediate I at the Sunshine Tour.

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Besides, in Hungary, Sud secured sixth place in Prix St Georges, fourth in Intermediate I and third in Intermediate I Freestyle. He later finished third in Prix St Georges, second in Intermediate I and fourth in Intermediate I Freestyle at a competition in the Czech Republic. “His best result came in Slovenia, where he won three first-place finishes at an FEI international competition,” his father said, beaming with pride.

The Jalandhar-born has also achieved the minimum scores prescribed by the Equestrian Federation of India in Prix St Georges, Intermediate I and Intermediate I Freestyle, making him eligible for consideration in the selection process for the 2026 Asian Games.

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“He is among a growing group of Indian riders competing regularly on the international dressage circuit. We are waiting for the moment when he represents the country at the Asian Games.”

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