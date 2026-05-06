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Home / Jalandhar / SAD's anti-sacrilege law criticism stems from its own 'role', alleges Punjab CM Mann

SAD's anti-sacrilege law criticism stems from its own 'role', alleges Punjab CM Mann

During ‘Shukrana Yatra’ in Doaba, Mann defends anti-sacrilege law, slams BJP and SAD, says opposition questioned Bill despite Governor’s approval

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:13 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses the public at a market in Balachaur during his ‘Shukrana Yatra’ on Wednesday.
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during the Doaba leg of his “Shukrana Yatra” on Wednesday, said the anti-sacrilege law would bring justice to people affected by sacrilege and desecration incidents in the state.

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He also urged people to remain united against attempts at division, which he alleged could be stoked by the BJP ahead of elections.

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Targeting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Mann alleged its criticism of the anti-sacrilege law stemmed from its own "involvement in past sacrilege cases" in the state.

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“How does the advice of one family matter when the sangat has approved? The Badal family’s criticism of the law is rooted in their own involvement in sacrilege cases. They are scared their own names will figure,” he said.

While the Chief Minister’s earlier remarks blaming the BJP for the blasts reported last night in Jalandhar and Amritsar triggered a political storm, he refrained from raising the issue during his subsequent stops in Doaba.

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The “Shukrana Yatra” is a four-day programme during which the Chief Minister is travelling across the state to pay obeisance at Sikh shrines. The initiative is aimed at expressing gratitude for the passage of the anti-sacrilege Bill in Punjab and reaching out to the public on the legislation.

Mann addressed gatherings at markets in Balachaur and Phagwara, and near the martyrs’ memorial at Khatkar Kalan (Banga).

Taking a dig at the Congress and the SAD, he said the opposition had initially doubted the passage of the Bill and later questioned the Governor’s assent. “But the Governor, very charitably, approved it. Now they are saying the Bill was brought without consultations with them,” he added.

During his addresses at Banga and Phagwara, Mann also targeted the BJP, saying, “Stay united. They make us fight in the name of religion. This is what the BJP does ahead of elections. It creates divisions. But this must not happen in Punjab, which has seen many dark periods.”

At Banga, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at the statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan.

At Phagwara, Mann promised to revive the JCT Mill and clear pending dues of workers, as well as outstanding sugarcane payments.

Meanwhile, hours before his arrival, teachers and members of BKU Doaba were placed under house arrest or detained by the police in Phagwara. BKU Doaba state president Manjit Singh Rai, vice-president Davinder Singh Sandhwan and leader Satnam Singh Sahni were detained as they planned to question the CM on pending sugarcane dues.

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