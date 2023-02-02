SAD’s ex-deputy mayor quits party

Jalandhar, February 1
Months ahead of the Municipal Corporation polls in state, former senior deputy mayor Kamaljit S Bhatia today resigned from the primary membership of the Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD).
He made the announcement during a press conference held here on Wednesday. Bhatia came along with about 40 party workers, who also quit the SAD. Giving reason for the same, he said the party leadership was not attending to its workers who were feeling extremely let down.
Bhatia even shared the copy of his resignation lettter in which he mentioned that he remained a loyal soldier of the party for over 36 years. “I have supported the party in its toughest times. I had got elected as a councillor for four terms, winning once unanimously too but I was denied ticket for Assembly polls in 2022. I had been forced to sit back at home all this time”, he fumed.
Bhatia, however, did not spell out his future political plans. “I will decide the next step after due consultation with my supporters and make the announcement after some days.”
