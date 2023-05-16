SAD's vote share down by 3%

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 15

Even as the Congress registered the most sizeable decrease in its vote share in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, the results of the bypoll have also set alarm bells ringing for the SAD-BSP combine, which has registered a 3 per cent dip in its votes compared to the 2022 Assembly elections in Jalandhar.

In the 2022, the SAD-BSP combine collectively received a vote share of 20.85 per cent across the nine constituencies of Jalandhar. In the 2023 Jalandhar bypoll, the Akali-BSP vote share is down to 17.85 per cent.

BJP closes gap The difference between the SAD-BSP and BJP votes reduced significantly in the byelection. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SAD-BSP had received 1,10,590 votes more votes than the BJP across the constituencies. But this year, the SAD-BSP received just 23,645 more votes than the BJP

Despite the combine’s candidate Sukhwinder Sukhi saving his security deposit, the SAD-BSP has lost a sizeable voter percentage in the rural areas and pockets where the party had its traditional vote bank for ages. Even though its former combine partner, the BJP, lost its security deposit, the party’s voter share went up.

This development will certainly boost the BJP’s confidence and give credence to its repeated assertions to go it alone in future. Putting up a brave face, SAD leaders said this was just a byelection and the party would bounce back in the coming polls.

In 2022 Assembly poll, neither the Akali-BSP alliance nor the BJP won a single seat in Jalandhar. But in the 2023 bypoll, the SAD’s vote share has decreased, while BJP’s has risen. While the SAD-BSP received 2,32,834 votes in 2022 elections, this year it is down to 1,58,445 votes — 74,389 fewer than the last year’s. The difference of 1,10,590 votes (in 2022) between the SAD-BSP and the BJP is down to just 23,645 votes after the bypoll. The SAD-BSP has received 1,58,445 vote in the bypoll and the BJP has received 1,34,800 votes.

Shahkot, Adampur, Jalandhar Cantt and Nakodar, where the Akalis once had strong presence, have shown interest in other parties. The vote share decline in Shahkot is 20,476, Adampur, 13,872, Jalandhar Cantt 13,335 and Nakodar10,565. In Phillaur and Jalandhar Central, the party saw an a decrease of over 6,000 and 5,0000 votes.