Safai commission chief directs swift action on sanitation workers’ grievances in Phagwara

Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission Chairman Chandan Garewal on Wednesday directed district officials to resolve the issues of sanitation workers on a priority basis, warning that strict action would be taken against contractors found violating rules.

Chairing a meeting with municipal officials and sanitation workers at the Municipal Corporation office in Phagwara, Garewal emphasised that those who keep Punjab clean must be provided with all possible facilities. He instructed authorities to ensure timely payment of wages, provision of proper uniforms, health facilities, and adequate equipment for sanitation staff. Issues related to bank accounts, including KYC problems, will also be addressed, he added.

Garewal stated that contractors failing to comply with rules—particularly those paying workers less than the prescribed wages—would face strict legal action, and their contracts could be cancelled. He further directed officials to ensure that sanitation workers’ ID cards include their ESI and EPF numbers, and that workers receive SMS alerts from banks when wages are credited to their accounts.

The Chairman also interacted with contractual sanitation workers to inquire about their wages and working conditions. He heard grievances of sanitation staff working in healthcare institutions and instructed health authorities to prepare time-bound reports to resolve their issues.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and Phagwara Municipal Commissioner Dr. Akshita Gupta informed the Chairman that the district administration was committed to extending all government facilities to sanitation workers and resolving any complaints in a timely and rule-based manner. The meeting was also attended by executive officers from various municipal councils, as well as officials from the health and education departments.