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Home / Jalandhar / Safai karamchari panel seeks report on worker demands

Safai karamchari panel seeks report on worker demands

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:54 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Garbage lying along the roadside in Phagwara. FILE PHOTO
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A review meeting was held at the Phagwara Municipal Corporation to discuss the long-pending demands and grievances of sanitation workers and other Class-IV employees following the efforts of social worker Ashu Mattu. The meeting was conducted by the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis and was chaired by commission Vice-Chairman Hardeep Singh Gill.

During the meeting, the issues concerning sanitation workers and representatives of various employees’ unions were discussed. Gill heard the grievances raised by workers and union representatives and directed the officials to take action.

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The Vice-Chairman further directed the officials to submit an Action Taken Report to the commission within one month, detailing the steps taken to address the issues raised during the meeting. The directive was aimed at ensuring follow-up on the grievances and facilitating the resolution of the long-pending matters concerning sanitation workers and other Class-IV employees.

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Mattu expressed gratitude to Gill for giving a patient hearing to the demands of the sanitation workers and other Class-IV employees. He said the seriousness with which the workers’ grievances were considered had generated a renewed hope among the employees. He added that the direction to submit a report within one month had raised the workers’ expectation that concrete steps would be taken towards resolving their long-pending issues.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, officials of the civic body, former Mayor Arun Khosla, social worker Mattu, Dharminder Bhullarai and representatives of various employees’ unions, including Vicky Sahota, Yogesh, Shubham Sondhi, Tirath Sahota, Surinder Rawalpindi, Rajinder Ghera, Monty, Rakesh Mattu, Rinku Sondhi, Bunty Gill, Subhash Mattu, Deep, Jyoti Baghani, Raza Sarwata, Mintu, Deepa, Rakesh Kumar, Rekha, Prince Ghai and Ohri, besides a large number of union leaders and employees.

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