Safai karamchari union protests

The Safai Karamchari Union held a protest again today at the Municipal Corporation office and raised slogans against the authorities and the government for not listening to their demands. They did not do any work today. “We will not do any work till our demands are met,” a union leader said.

While one union remained on strike, the other continued working.

“Teams of sewermen, sanitation workers, rag pickers, and workshop drivers associated with unions aligned with the Safai Mazdoor Federation Punjab continued their duties and ensured that the city remained clean,” Anil Sabharwal from the union said. — TNS