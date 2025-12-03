DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Safai karamchari union protests

Safai karamchari union protests

Raise slogans against govt

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:01 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Safai karamcharis hold a protest outside the Municipal Corporation. File
Advertisement

The Safai Karamchari Union held a protest again today at the Municipal Corporation office and raised slogans against the authorities and the government for not listening to their demands. They did not do any work today. “We will not do any work till our demands are met,” a union leader said.

Advertisement

While one union remained on strike, the other continued working.

Advertisement

“Teams of sewermen, sanitation workers, rag pickers, and workshop drivers associated with unions aligned with the Safai Mazdoor Federation Punjab continued their duties and ensured that the city remained clean,” Anil Sabharwal from the union said. — TNS

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts