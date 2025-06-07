DT
Home / Jalandhar / Safai karamcharis call off strike

Safai karamcharis call off strike

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Safai karamchari unions called off their strike after the Mayor assured them that their demands would be met. Till afternoon, no garbage was lifted from several areas of the city. Tribune Photo
The safai karamchari unions, who had earlier announced a strike for today, called it off after last-minute talks with the Mayor led to acceptance of their demands.

The union leaders confirmed that after discussions with the Municipal Corporation administration, the Mayor agreed to address several key issues raised by the workers, prompting them to withdraw the strike.

However, noticeable delays were witnessed in garbage collection, with waste remaining uncollected in many areas until the afternoon.

Residents expressed concern over the accumulating garbage, citing hygiene worries, especially as temperatures remain high. Till afternoon, the garage was lying in various parts of the city.

Municipal officials have assured that all backlog will be cleared by evening and normal waste collection services will resume from tomorrow.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit is also scheduled on June 11 when he will be inaugurating the Burlton Park project. So, it was also a challenge before the MC to manage the situation. So, acting promptly, the authorities ensured that the strike was called off.

