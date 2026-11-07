Safai sewaks protest delay in regularisation of services

The Safai Sewak Union, Punjab (Mehatpur unit), organised a protest rally at the Mehatpur bus stand on Dhanteras to oppose the delay in the regularisation of sanitation workers and ‘C’ category employees who have been working on a contractual basis under the nagar panchayat, Mehatpur, for several years.

A large number of sanitation workers participated in the rally, raising slogans against the administration and pressing for their demands. After the rally, union leaders and members submitted a memorandum addressed to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development), Jalandhar, through the Executive Officer (EO) of the nagar panchayat, Mehatpur, its president and the Mehatpur tehsildar.

Speaking on the occasion, union leaders Subhash Valmiki, Pappu Pradhan, Salim Mehatpuri, Om Prakash, Kamal Kishore, Naseeb, Shiva, Bibi Kanta, Kishan, Bibi Rekha and Bibi Manju, along with Tarsem Peter, state president of the Pendu Mazdoor Union, said that, as per a letter issued by the Department of Local Government, Punjab, the screening of employees was mandatory and a report had to be submitted to the head office by November 7.

They said the nagar panchayat, Mehatpur, had already submitted the required records, but the workers were yet to receive their appointment letters as the screening process remained incomplete. While employees of several other nagar panchayats across Punjab had received their appointment letters, the Mehatpur workers were still awaiting the same, they added.

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The union urged the administration to review the status of the case, complete the screening process and issue appointment letters to eligible employees within a stipulated timeframe. The leaders warned that if their demand was not addressed promptly, they would be forced to launch an intensified agitation, for which the administration would be held responsible. All office-bearers of the Safai Sewak Union and a large number of sanitation workers were present on the occasion.