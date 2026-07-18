Safety drive in Hoshiarpur: 29 school buses inspected, 10 challaned

The district administration conducted a special inspection drive under the Safe School Vehicle Policy on July 16 and 17. A total of 29 school buses belonging to Oxford International School, Attowal, Bliss Public School, Nav Yug Model School, Attowal, Delhi International School, Chabbewal and other institutions were inspected. Ten buses were challaned for violating prescribed safety norms.

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During the inspections, officials found several deficiencies, including expired first-aid kits, absence of female attendants, lack of valid fitness certificates and insurance, missing speed governors, non-functional or absent CCTV cameras, inadequate emergency exits, absence of fire extinguishers and overloading beyond the permitted seating capacity.

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The joint inspection team comprised District Child Protection Officer Dr Harpreet Kaur, social worker Gurjot Singh, supervisor Gurpreet Kaur, case worker Jaswinder Singh, Child Welfare Committee chairperson Harjeet Kaur, member Jagdish Mittar, Kuldeep Singh from the RTO office and officials from the police department.

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Alongside the inspection drive, awareness programmes on the Safe School Vehicle Policy were conducted in schools. Officials directed school managements to ensure strict compliance with all safety norms, conduct periodic medical examinations of bus drivers, ensure drivers and attendants wear prescribed uniforms, exercise special care while boarding and deboarding young children and rectify all shortcomings identified during the inspections without delay.