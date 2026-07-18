DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Safety drive in Hoshiarpur: 29 school buses inspected, 10 challaned

Safety drive in Hoshiarpur: 29 school buses inspected, 10 challaned

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:22 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ten buses were challaned for violating prescribed safety norms. FILE
Advertisement

The district administration conducted a special inspection drive under the Safe School Vehicle Policy on July 16 and 17. A total of 29 school buses belonging to Oxford International School, Attowal, Bliss Public School, Nav Yug Model School, Attowal, Delhi International School, Chabbewal and other institutions were inspected. Ten buses were challaned for violating prescribed safety norms.

Advertisement

During the inspections, officials found several deficiencies, including expired first-aid kits, absence of female attendants, lack of valid fitness certificates and insurance, missing speed governors, non-functional or absent CCTV cameras, inadequate emergency exits, absence of fire extinguishers and overloading beyond the permitted seating capacity.

Advertisement

The joint inspection team comprised District Child Protection Officer Dr Harpreet Kaur, social worker Gurjot Singh, supervisor Gurpreet Kaur, case worker Jaswinder Singh, Child Welfare Committee chairperson Harjeet Kaur, member Jagdish Mittar, Kuldeep Singh from the RTO office and officials from the police department.

Advertisement

Alongside the inspection drive, awareness programmes on the Safe School Vehicle Policy were conducted in schools. Officials directed school managements to ensure strict compliance with all safety norms, conduct periodic medical examinations of bus drivers, ensure drivers and attendants wear prescribed uniforms, exercise special care while boarding and deboarding young children and rectify all shortcomings identified during the inspections without delay.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts