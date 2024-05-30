Jalandhar: BJP supporting BSP to outdo Congress, says Charanjit Channi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 29

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was supporting the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi said the move was aimed at ensuring that BSP cadres did not vote for the Congress.

BSP workers and supporters are known to consolidate their vote bank whenever they are in alliance and have ‘elephant’ as their voting symbol. Since this time there is no alliance and the Congress has fielded its former Dalit CM from the seat, it is being expected that the BSP cadres could drift towards the Congress. However, with Channi making claims of sponsoring the BSP campaign, the Dalit dynamics do not seem to be very stable.

Channi also got some balladeers from Buta Mandi joined in the party. As this happened, Channi told the media that, “The real bhands (balladeers) have joined me. I think it is time that the fake bhands be thrown out of power.”

The Congress candidate also took a dig at AAP over an indecent video of its minister. “The Punjab DGP must take action against the minister. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must act against him and save the image of his government,” he said.

On the issue of ED action against illegal mining, he said: “The AAP government must reply to the prevailing corruption in sand mining, which has been uncovered by our party leaders a few days ago and by the ED this morning.”

