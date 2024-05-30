Jalandhar: BJP supporting BSP to outdo Congress, says Charanjit Channi

Jalandhar, May 29
Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was supporting the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi said the move was aimed at ensuring that BSP cadres did not vote for the Congress.
BSP workers and supporters are known to consolidate their vote bank whenever they are in alliance and have ‘elephant’ as their voting symbol. Since this time there is no alliance and the Congress has fielded its former Dalit CM from the seat, it is being expected that the BSP cadres could drift towards the Congress. However, with Channi making claims of sponsoring the BSP campaign, the Dalit dynamics do not seem to be very stable.
Channi also got some balladeers from Buta Mandi joined in the party. As this happened, Channi told the media that, “The real bhands (balladeers) have joined me. I think it is time that the fake bhands be thrown out of power.”
The Congress candidate also took a dig at AAP over an indecent video of its minister. “The Punjab DGP must take action against the minister. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must act against him and save the image of his government,” he said.
On the issue of ED action against illegal mining, he said: “The AAP government must reply to the prevailing corruption in sand mining, which has been uncovered by our party leaders a few days ago and by the ED this morning.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army, police clash in J-K’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked
A group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territ...
'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius
A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...
Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers
Minor's mom under police scanner