Saffron School celebrates I-Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Independence Day was celebrated at Saffron Public School, Phagwara, with the hoisting of the Tricolour. A special assembly was organised for students to learn about the relevance of August 15, the day that marks the freedom of the nation and the sacrifices made by the patriots of our country. Students of Classes Vl to VIII and IX-X gave mesmerising performances. Principal Sandeepa Sood congratulated all teachers, students and parents on the occasion.

State Public School draped with flags

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at State Public School, Shahkot, under the guidance of Dr Narotam Singh and Dr Gagndeep Kaur, president and vice-president of the group of State Public Schools, respectively. The school was decorated with tricolour flags. Chief guest Dr Narotam Singh hoisted the flag and all in unison sang the national anthem and expressed the joy of our freedom. This was followed by the march past.

SRT DAV School holds programmes

Independence Day was celebrated with great fervour at SRT DAV Public School, Bilga. The national flag was hoisted by chief guest Dr Sandeep Chopra, a heart sepcialist. On the occasion, chief guest Dr Sandeep Chopra introduced the students to the heroic story of the freedom struggle. Members of the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Bilga, and Lions Club, Bilga, 'Aastha' were also present on the occasion. Patriotic speeches were delivered and poems were recited by school students. Cultural programmes depicting freedom struggle were also held.

Emm Aar School kids show zeal

To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, students of Emm Aar International School, Adampur, were invited at Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Gazipur, on the 76th Independence Day on Monday. The school band team welcomed the chief guest. The NCC cadets marched past the dignitaries, saluting the national flag. The national anthem and patriotic songs were sung by the students with great zeal and fervour.

LPU chancellor hoists tricolour

Lovely Professional University (LPU) celebrated India’s 76th Independence Day at the campus, where Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal hoisted the Tricolour. LPU’s Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal, director general HR Singla also accompanied Dr Mittal. Patriotic mime, skit, songs, band show, kavi sammelan were also organised to let students imbibe nationalism to the core.