Sahir, Amrita’s love story lights up YUVAA Rang Utsav weekend

The 11th national theatre festival organised by YUVAA Theatre, in association with K L Saigal Memorial Trust, entered its second weekend with the plays Wo Afsana and All My Sons. Wo Afsana took a fresh look at the complex, passionate relationship between Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam, two of Punjab’s most popular poets. The unspoken passion between Sahir and Amrita became the stuff of legends.

The duo shared unrequited love, marked by a deep connection often communicated through silence rather than words. While Amrita was open about her feelings despite being married, Sahir, though deeply affected, never fully committed. Their intense bond provided lifelong inspiration for Amrita, particularly after Sahir moved to Mumbai to become a lyricist, leaving her brokenhearted.

Team Raabta from Delhi performed Wo Afsana under the direction of Shamir Khan, who also played Sahir. Jaishree portrayed Amrita, supported by live music and vocals from Swati and Rajesh.

On Sunday, All My Sons, written by American author Arthur Miller and directed and adapted into Hindi by Dr Ankur Sharma, was presented at the 11th YUVAA Rang Utsav. The story centred on a businessman who supplied faulty aircraft cylinders to the Army for profit, causing crashes that killed 21 pilots. He and his wife covered up the deceit until confronted by their sons serving in the Army.

In an era clouded by war and hatred, the play urged audiences to rise above personal interests for societal peace and harmony. Ankur Sharma, Vishesh Arora, Jeevan Singh, Nidhi Chugh, Mohini, Chahat Bawa, Sumit, Pearl, Rishi Cheema, and Pradeep played lead roles. Three different plays were scheduled for the following weekend.