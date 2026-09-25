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Home / Jalandhar / SAI, Fit India appoint Balraj Chauhan as ‘State Cycling Leader’

SAI, Fit India appoint Balraj Chauhan as ‘State Cycling Leader’

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:20 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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International endurance cyclist Balraj Singh Chauhan.
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International endurance cyclist Balraj Singh Chauhan has been appointed Punjab’s ‘State Cycling Leader’ by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Fit India Movement. The one-year appointment, effective from September 21, 2026, to September 20, 2027, was conveyed through a letter issued by SAI Deputy Director General Mayank Srivastava.

Chauhan will be responsible for promoting cycling as a means of fitness, healthy living and environment-friendly mobility in the state, besides strengthening Fit India Cycling clubs and encouraging participation in the ‘Sundays on cycle’ campaign.

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Chauhan said he would take the campaign beyond major cities and established cycling groups. “I will take the Fit India ‘Sundays on cycle’ campaign to every city, town and village of Punjab and ultimately to every nook and corner of the state. The aim is to bring people of all age groups into cycling and regular physical activity,” he said.

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Chauhan has cycled more than 2.16 lakh km and has participated in several major endurance events. He has completed the 1,540-km London-Edinburgh-London ride twice, besides the Paris-Brest-Paris and Delhi-Kathmandu rides. He was also honoured with a Punjab State Award in 2025 for his contribution and achievements in cycling.

His long-distance cycling record also includes several major domestic routes and multiple 200-km, 300-km, 400-km and 600-km brevet rides. He had earlier entered the India Book of Records after cycling 1 lakh km over 1,874 consecutive days.

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Chauhan said his focus would now be on building a grassroots cycling network across Punjab by involving schools, colleges, cycling clubs, sports bodies, local organisations and village communities.

“Cycling should not remain confined to competitive riders or occasional events. I will work to connect existing cycling clubs with new participants and encourage people to make cycling a regular part of their weekly routine,” he said.

Chauhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government, SAI and the Fit India Movement for the responsibility and said he would dedicate the assignment to making cycling a wider public movement in Punjab.

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