SAI officials inspect Khelo India stadium

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 23

In a significant development, Pushkar Singh, assistant director of the Sports Authority of India, Zirakpur, along with Ankit Kumar from JC Infra Sports Authority of India and Sanjay Mahajan, Executive Engineer of Punjab State Sports Council, inspected the newly built Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Bhangal Kalan.

This inspection held on Wednesday was conducted in the presence of District Sports Officer Vandana Chauhan.

Vandana Chauhan confirmed that the Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Stadium was now fully operational and ready for use. The stadium, equipped for sports like swimming, table tennis, squash, basketball, badminton, and a state-of-the-art gym, is set to host various sporting events in the near future.

#Zirakpur