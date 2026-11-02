Sainik School Kapurthala hosts golden jubilee reunion of 1969-76 batch

Marking five decades of a lasting association with their alma mater, the 1969–1976 batch of Sainik School Kapurthala returned to the campus on Saturday to celebrate its golden jubilee reunion.

The visiting delegation was led by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, SM (retd), one of the school’s distinguished alumni, who served as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during the 2016 surgical strikes and later as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command. The day-long reunion brought together veteran saikapians and the present generation of cadets, celebrating the institution’s enduring legacy of discipline, leadership and selfless service to the nation.

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The programme began at the Saikap Smriti Sthal, where the visiting alumni paid solemn tribute to the nation’s martyrs by laying wreaths in an atmosphere of respect and military dignity. As part of the school’s infrastructure development initiatives, the newly renovated conference hall and Patel House were formally inaugurated by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and Major General Anup Krishan Dhar, SM (retd).

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Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and Major General Anup Krishan Dhar encouraged the cadets to uphold the highest standards of integrity, moral courage and selfless commitment. Drawing on their extensive experience in military leadership and national service, they motivated students of Classes XI and XII to prepare wholeheartedly for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and pursue careers in the armed forces.

Group Captain I. Manoj Menon, Principal of Sainik School Kapurthala, briefed the visiting alumni on the various developmental and infrastructural projects underway on the campus. The Principal also highlighted initiatives aimed at the overall personality development of cadets, along with focused academic strategies.

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In a gesture of gratitude and commitment to their alma mater, members of the 1969–1976 batch contributed a total of Rs 5 lakh to the school. The contribution included Rs 3.5 lakh towards a scholarship endowment to support and reward academically meritorious and deserving cadets. An additional Rs 1.5 lakh was earmarked for installing motivational display boards across the campus to inspire cadets to consider careers in the defence services.