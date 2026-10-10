Sainik School Kapurthala seeks funds for key infra projects

Sainik School Kapurthala has urged the Punjab government to provide funds for key infrastructure projects, as the 124th meeting of its Local Board of Administration (LBA) was held at the school on Friday. Major General PK Singh, SM, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 11 Corps and Chairman of the LBA, presided over the meeting to review the institution’s progress and discuss its critical development needs.

Deliberations during the meeting focused on elevating academic benchmarks, reinforcing cadet discipline, evaluating daily routines and accelerating key campus development projects. Group Captain I Manoj Menon, Principal presented a comprehensive briefing on current and proposed infrastructural initiatives.

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Highlighting academic endeavours, he outlined the introduction of structured curriculum monitoring for Senior Secondary classes (XI and XII) alongside specialised training modules for the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examinations. He also underscored the school’s holistic approach to cadet development, combining rigorous academic instruction, NCC training, athletic programmes, physical conditioning and co-curricular pursuits, whilst reviewing the structured daily routine of the cadets.

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The LBA evaluated several proposed civil works, structural repairs and institutional upgrades. It was especially brought to the fore that restoration of the Jagatjit palace, repair of hostels and multiple vital welfare and training projects are pending and needs to be completed as per the planned timelines.

A comprehensive maintenance plan prepared as per the directions of the Chairman and projected to the Punjab government, is awaiting the release of funds, LBA members were told. It was emphasised that timely completion of these projects remains essential to providing cadets with upgraded instructional, residential, and sporting amenities.

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The meeting saw the attendance of distinguished members, including the representatives from the District Administration, Brigadier Bhupinder S Dhillon (retd), Director, Defence Services Welfare (Punjab); Lieutenant General Gurdeep Singh (retd), representing the Old Boys’ Association (OBA) and noted educationist Brigadier HS Bhandal (retd), among other dignitaries.

While concluding the meeting, the Chairman, Local Board of Administration (LBA), complimented the Principal, Sainik School Kapurthala, and his team for their dedicated efforts towards the overall functioning and development of the School. He appreciated the motivation, coordination and commitment demonstrated by the school administration. He further called for the expedited completion of ongoing works supported by both Central and state authorities.