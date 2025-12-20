DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Sainik School made me a three-star General, says Uttarakhand Governor

Sainik School made me a three-star General, says Uttarakhand Governor

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:17 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Uttarakhand Governor, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) with senior Army personnel and students during the annual day of Sainik School, Kapurthala on Friday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

"'Waheguru mennu Capt bana deo.' That was the ardaas with which I started off as a student of Sainik School, Kapurthala. Sainik School gave me the opportunity. It made me not just a Captain but a three-star General," said Uttarakhand Governor, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd.) , once a student of the Sainik School, as he returned to his alma mater, beaming with gratitude and pride.

Advertisement

During the 62nd Annual Day of Sainik School, Kapurthala, the 'Sarojini House' won a huge glistening silver trophy, prompting the Governor to reminisce that he too once belonged to the same house.

Advertisement

Taking a walk down memory lane, he shared memories and lessons that shaped his formative years. While calling for renovations for the Sarojini House, he recounted numerous anecdotes from his school days.

Advertisement

"Hailing from Jalal Usman village in Amritsar, our village had no officer beyond sepoy, havildar, or GCO. My father was a subedar. So all my energies and prayers were focused on 'Capt banna - modhe te 3 full lane hai.' (I have to be a captain, have to get three flowers on my shoulder)," he said.

"Some days ago, I was in a podcast - I was asked what influenced me most in life? Our English teacher and House master at Sainik School. He moulded me. Taught me the small and big aspects of life. Prepared me and asked me to keep working hard," he recalled.

Advertisement

"I still remember under our school equestrian instructor, new horses were bought and our class trained them. We sneaked in Punjabi invectives then, in trying moments. But after leaving here, I played for NDA and IMA in riding and polo. The reason for that success was the training from Sainik School. Aise bahut incidents - atma boli aisa vasar nahi milega," he said.

"I want to share, the teachers here still come in my dreams. For me, they were like Greek Gods. The universe sent them to train us - R K Puri, Ahluwalia, Chachi,  Sekhon, Gupta, Tankha - they still come in my dreams," he added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts