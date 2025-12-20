Sainik School made me a three-star General, says Uttarakhand Governor

"'Waheguru mennu Capt bana deo.' That was the ardaas with which I started off as a student of Sainik School, Kapurthala. Sainik School gave me the opportunity. It made me not just a Captain but a three-star General," said Uttarakhand Governor, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd.) , once a student of the Sainik School, as he returned to his alma mater, beaming with gratitude and pride.

Advertisement

During the 62nd Annual Day of Sainik School, Kapurthala, the 'Sarojini House' won a huge glistening silver trophy, prompting the Governor to reminisce that he too once belonged to the same house.

Advertisement

Taking a walk down memory lane, he shared memories and lessons that shaped his formative years. While calling for renovations for the Sarojini House, he recounted numerous anecdotes from his school days.

Advertisement

"Hailing from Jalal Usman village in Amritsar, our village had no officer beyond sepoy, havildar, or GCO. My father was a subedar. So all my energies and prayers were focused on 'Capt banna - modhe te 3 full lane hai.' (I have to be a captain, have to get three flowers on my shoulder)," he said.

"Some days ago, I was in a podcast - I was asked what influenced me most in life? Our English teacher and House master at Sainik School. He moulded me. Taught me the small and big aspects of life. Prepared me and asked me to keep working hard," he recalled.

Advertisement

"I still remember under our school equestrian instructor, new horses were bought and our class trained them. We sneaked in Punjabi invectives then, in trying moments. But after leaving here, I played for NDA and IMA in riding and polo. The reason for that success was the training from Sainik School. Aise bahut incidents - atma boli aisa vasar nahi milega," he said.

"I want to share, the teachers here still come in my dreams. For me, they were like Greek Gods. The universe sent them to train us - R K Puri, Ahluwalia, Chachi, Sekhon, Gupta, Tankha - they still come in my dreams," he added.