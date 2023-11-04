Sainik School shines in band contest

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, November 3

Coming as a huge success for Sainik School Kapurthala, the band contingent of the school won prizes in the Indian Public Schools’ Conference (IPSC) band competition held at The Scindia School in Gwalior

A harmonious symphony of talent and artistry unfolded on October 27 and 28. The event bore witness to the participation of four distinguished schools. The coveted accolades of ‘Best Drill’ and ‘Band Major’ were bestowed upon cadet Tejpal Singh from Sainik School Kapurthala.

Among the participants were Sainik School Kapurthala, Rajkumar College Rajkot, Motilal Nehru School of Sports Rai, and The Scindia School, Fort Gwalior.

The crowning moment of this musical spectacle culminated in a ceremony attended by Krishna Veni Desavatu, Deputy Inspector General (Gwalior). It is imperative to acknowledge the resplendent legacy of Sainik School Kapurthala’s band, having, on numerous occasions, clinched the coveted title of the nation’s pre-eminent musical ensemble. Their harmonious melodies have resonated on the grand stage of Republic Day, at the magnificent Kartvaya Path in New Delhi, where they have consistently emerged as the paragon of musical excellence. Sainik School Kapurthala band has basked in the warm glow of well-wishes from every corner of the nation.

Principal of the host school Ajay Singh, extended a heartfelt welcome to Sainik School Kapurthala band. He astutely observed that while their discipline was unimpeachable, it was their mellifluous harmonies that enraptured the hearts of all in attendance.

