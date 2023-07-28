 Sainik School’s heritage crumbling; CM’s intervention sought : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
An outer view of Sainik School, Kapurthala.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 27

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Indian National Trust for Art, Cultural and Heritage (INTACH) has drawn attention to the deplorable condition of the heritage building and invaluable artefacts at Sainik School, Kapurthala.

Protect historical treasure for future generations

'If the Punjab Government fails to address this pressing issue promptly, the state stands to lose an immense part of its rich heritage and cultural identity. It is the responsibility of the government and society as a whole to preserve and protect these historical treasures for future generations.' Letter to CM

Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (retd), Punjab State Convener of INTACH, emphasised the historical and cultural significance of Sainik School situated within the splendid Jagatjit Palace — an architectural marvel reminiscent of France’s Versailles — holding a special place in Punjab’s heritage. However, he lamented that with the passage of time coupled with neglect and inadequate maintenance has led to the unfortunate deterioration of this cherished building and its priceless artefacts.

In the absence of any maintenance, the heritage building of Sainik School, Kapurthala, is in bad shape.

The artefacts, including sculptures, carvings and historical relics are now in distressing condition, grappling with decay. Moreover, the exquisite wall paintings depicting the glorious reign of the Maharaja of Kapurthala have suffered from fading, peeling and irreversible damage. “Despite repeated assessments calling for repair and restoration, no concrete actions have been taken, and funds for the necessary restoration have not been allocated. Urgent assessment of the artefacts and paintings is imperative to guide restoration efforts and preserve their historical value,” Maj General Balwinder Singh said. He added that beyond this, it is crucial to implement comprehensive long-term preservation measures including installing climate control systems, providing proper lighting and enhancing security etc to prevent further deterioration.

#Bhagwant Mann #Kapurthala

