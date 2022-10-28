'Sakhi centres deterrent against gender-based violence'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 27

Stressing the Sakhi centres would act as catalyst against the gender-based violence, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur today sought wholehearted support of people for eradicating the menace.

The minister also emphasised the need to extend the best possible help to victims of different kinds of violence through Sakhi, which is a one-stop centre. She said these centres and their functioning would be publicised at the grassroots level so that women from weaker sections, especially illiterate, with low level of education and labourers, could take advantage in case facing violence or exploitation. These centres were ensuring various facilities to victims under one roof, said Dr Baljit Kaur, adding the information about these centres would be disseminated in every nook and corner of the state.

Dr Kaur was addressing a state-level function here on the concluding ceremony of awareness workshops and training programmes held in different districts by the Social Security, Women & Child Development Department in association with UN Women. The minister pointed out that the Sakhi centres were helping women in getting action and justice against domestic violence and acid attack, medical aid, police assistance, legal aid, counseling and temporary shelter. “Awareness drive regarding these centers can play a significant role not only to sensitise people against gender-based violence, but also to curb it,” she added.

The Minister said all stakeholders should come forward to safeguard Divyang women from any sort of violence or exploitation. The state government had held eight training programmes and workshops for officials of Sakhi centres where legal provisions, domestic violence Act, dowry, POCSO and online abuse were discussed with ways to contain these efficaciously.

Deputy Country Representative of UN Women Kanta Singh also shared her views on the issue and effective ways to redress it.

Earlier, the department made a presentation on the Sakhi centres, disclosing that as many as 10,500 cases had been resolved in these centres in the past four years. As many as 1,801 cases were addressed in 2021-22; of these, 267 were referred to the police, 301 recommended for legal aid, 219 for medical assistance, 173 for shelter and 840 for counselling. Special presentation on Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and other women oriented schemes was also given by the officials.

The minister also honoured district prorgramme officers, including Amarjit Singh Bhullar of Rupnagar and Hoshiarpur, Balwinder Singh of Kapurthala and Inderjit Kaur of Jalandhar for exemplary performance under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao scheme.