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Home / Jalandhar / Saksham Punjab gets computers, laptops under inclusion initiative

Saksham Punjab gets computers, laptops under inclusion initiative

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:12 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Saksham Punjab on Saturday organised “Empowering Inclusion” at the Saksham Resource Centre, Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (HMV), to promote digital accessibility and empower persons with visual disabilities. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Rita Kalra, District Governor.

As part of the initiative, seven desktop computers, two laptops, a high-quality scanner and a printer were provided to Saksham Punjab through Rotary Chandigarh Shivalik, with sponsorship from Aerial Telecom Solutions Pvt Ltd, Col Pervinder Singh, Baldev Singh Nijjer, Balraj Deep Nijjer, Imaanpreet Toor and the Aman Deep Nijjer Family. The support is expected to strengthen the organisation’s technological resources for accessible learning and assistive technology.

The programme began with a soulful Deep Prajwalan Geet presented by Dr Prem Sagar, head and associate professor, Department of Music (Vocal), HMV College, along with his team, setting an auspicious tone for the event.

Deepika Sood, general secretary, Saksham Punjab, welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the organisation’s key initiatives, including assistive technology training, accessible book production, assistive aids and appliances, the Saksham Tech Vision Lab at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, the Saksham Preparatory School, integrated education and mobile phone training. She emphasised Saksham Punjab’s commitment to promoting independence and equal opportunities for persons with visual disabilities. She also noted that the donated computer systems would help enhance the production of accessible books.

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A special highlight of the programme was a poetry-cum-demonstration by Adwit, a student of Saksham Punjab, along with Abhishek and Rajat, assistive technology trainers. The presentation showcased how laptops and mobile phones equipped with assistive technology enable visually impaired persons to lead independent lives. Dr Ashmeen Kaur, in-charge of the Drishti Technology Centre, HMV College, also addressed the gathering.

Among those who spoke on the occasion were Manjit Kaur, Assistant Governor, Rotary Chandigarh Shivalik; Pravesh, Vice-President, Aerial Telecom Solutions Pvt Ltd; Shiv Kumar Sharma, Programme Coordinator (Legal Services), UT Chandigarh; Amrinder Singh, a banker; and Dr Rita Kalra, District Governor, RI District 3080. They appreciated Saksham Punjab’s initiatives and emphasised the importance of collective efforts in building an inclusive and accessible society.

The stage proceedings were conducted by Prof Prabhu Dayal of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Mehr Chand Polytechnic College. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Seema Anand Chopra, Welfare and Outreach Director, Saksham Punjab, who acknowledged the support of the dignitaries, Rotary representatives, sponsors and contributors.

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