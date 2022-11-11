Salaries not paid, contract staff climb atop water tank

Hoshiarpur, November 10
Contract workers of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department staged a protest by climbing the water tank of the local Polytechnic College over their long-pending demands.
Protesting employees’ leaders accused the state government of being indifferent to their demands for a long time. They alleged that they had been seeking time from officials to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, but to no avail. They claimed they hadn’t got their salaries for a long time due to which they were suffering from financial hardships.
“Before AAP came to power, its supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann made many promises to the employees, but after coming to power, they did not fulfill even one promises, due to which there is a lot of anger among the employees,” said union leaders. The workers warned that if the government did not resolve their demands by holding a meeting with them soon, the struggle would be intensified. Model Town police station SHO Balwinder Singh Jaura reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters to relent.
