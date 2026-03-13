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Home / Jalandhar / Sale of induction plates, electric cookers surges

Sale of induction plates, electric cookers surges

Induction stoves available at a premium of Rs 400 to Rs 500

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:40 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
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Amid reports of LPG supply issues, customers buy induction plates from local markets in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
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The mandatory 25-day gap for booking LPG refills has forced urban households to look for alternative ways to cook meals at home.

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Shopkeepers at the Phagwara Gate market, who usually stock fans, coolers and air conditioners ahead of the summer season, are witnessing an unexpected surge in demand for electricity-based cooking appliances. Induction plates are the most sought after items, followed by air fryers, electric cookers and other smart cooking gadgets, as consumers brace for delays in LPG cylinder supply.

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Baljeet Singh Ahluwalia, president of the Phagwara Gate Market Association, said, "Since the manufacturers of induction plates and other electric items were not ready for this big boom, the shopkeepers have had limited stocks so far which are fast getting exhausted. Now that the manufacturers have expedited production of these items, the supply and price issue is set to get settled soon".

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The buyers have said the induction plates with price ranging from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,200 were now available at a premium of Rs 400 to Rs 500 more than the MRP with shopkeepers ruing short supply of the items.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, teams of the District Food and Civil Supplies Department today inspected various gas agencies in the district to prevent hoarding of gas cylinders.

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Under the leadership of District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Narendra Singh, and considering the current situation, the department formed different teams and inspected gas agencies across the district to ensure that people receive gas cylinders smoothly and according to their needs.

During the checking, owners of gas agencies were informed that the district administration is closely monitoring the entire situation and, therefore, supply must be ensured according to the rules.

Meanwhile, the administration has formed committees to check alleged hoarding and black marketing of the LPG cylinders and warned anyone against indulging in such malpractices. Himanshu Aggarwal said the administration is maintaining continuous contact with the owners of various gas agencies. He stated that strict vigil is being kept on the supply of gas cylinders in the district. He also said people should avoid panic buying. He appealed to the public that if any case of hoarding comes to light anywhere, it should be brought to the notice of the administration.

He instructed gas agency owners to ensure timely supply of gas cylinders to the public. He said the committee will also ensure special checks to prevent the use of domestic gas cylinders for commercial purposes and appropriate action will be taken against the individuals or institutions if such cases come to light.

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