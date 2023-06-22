Salon owner found dead in Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, June 21

A 23-year-old salon operator was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gujjar Katrala village.

In the complaint lodged with the police, Janak Raj of Naharpur village in Mukerian, said his son Ashish used to run a salon in Gujjar Katrala village. Yesterday morning he left home forthe shop but did not reach home till late night.

He didn’t even pick up the phone, after which he along with his family members reached his shop in Gujjar Katrala. The shop was closed. When it was opened, Ashish was found lying unconscious there. After this, with the help of the people around, he was brought to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian, but he died on the way.

Police station in-charge Joginder Singh said the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, and proceeding under section 174 of CrPC has been inititated. Ashish was bleeding from his nose and the cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report.