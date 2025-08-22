Sampla tears into AAP govt over BJP leaders' arrest

The arrest of several BJP leaders, while holding awareness camps regarding welfare schemes of the Centre today, came in under condemnation from the senior BJP leadership in Jalandhar.

The BJP termed it anti-people and dictatorial action of the Bhagwant Maan-led Aam Aadmi Party government.

BJP former Union Minister Vijay Sampla said the government stopped the campaign to deprive poor and needy of getting information about the welfare schemes of the Centre. BJP national executive member and former minister Manoranjan Kalia also lashed out at the government, saying detaining BJP leaders in Punjab was a cowardly act.

Among the key leaders detained in Jalandhar this morning included former MP Sushil Rinku, who was taken to Adampur police station, while former MLA and CPS KD Bhandari was taken to the Bilga police station. Until later afternoon, BJP leader Sarabjit Singh Makkar was also detained. BJP leaders Sushil Sharma, Ashok Sareen Hikki and Rakesh Kapoor were among them.

Makkar and mandal president Kuldip Manak had been released by the police.

Holding a press conference this afternoon, BJP leader Vijay Sampla alleged that the campaign to create awareness about various schemes and help the needy to register was deliberately halted by the government. He said instead of supporting the Centre's schemes to empower the people and youth, the government had misused the police force to stop them. This act not only deprived people of information on schemes, but also exposed anti-development mentality of the government, he said.

Sampla said it exposed the panic of the AAP government, and proved that the government has failed to deliver for the welfare of people. He said BJP would not be swayed by this and party workers would ensure welfare schemes reach every household.

Asked about Congress MLA Pargat Singh terming BJP the B team of the Aam Admi Party in the state, Sampla said, "He has nothing else to do so he may say anything. He is just making statements without reaching out to any people on ground. If the Congress government had implemented the schemes during its tenure, he wouldn't have to make such statements."

Asked on the BJP's plans to reach out to the flood-hit farmers, Sampla said, "That is the state government's jurisdictions and prerogative. This must be addressed by them. We are awaiting the government's actions first to lend help to farmers."