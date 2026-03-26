Sanatan Dharma Fiesta draws huge crowd in Hoshiarpur

Sanatan Dharma College, Hoshiarpur, recently hosted “Sanatan Dharma Fiesta 2026” with great enthusiasm and excitement, creating memorable moments.

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The fiesta was inaugurated by chief guest Dr Ishank Kumar, MLA from Chabbewal. He was joined by members of the college management, including Dr Hema Sharma (president), Chatar Bhushan Joshi (vice-president), Gopal Sharma (secretary), Tilak Raj Sharma (joint secretary) and National awardee Parmod Sharma (cashier).

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In his address, Dr Ishank Kumar encouraged students to work hard towards their goals and contribute positively to society. He also praised the college for organising such a lively event.

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Many well-known guests attended the fiesta, including former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, Shiromani Akali Dal district president Jatinder Singh Lalli Bajwa and others. The college magazine “Shri Panchanan” was also released during the event.

Around 2,500 people, including students, alumni and visitors, attended the fiesta. The campus was full of energy with game zones, food stalls and creative displays. Exhibitions of cars, tractors and bicycles attracted a lot of attention.

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A special highlight was the “Earn While You Learn” stall, where students showcased handmade items. The cultural programme, including dance and music performances, entertained the audience throughout the day. More than 50 brands set up stalls, adding to the festive atmosphere. Fun activities like a magic show and “Song on Demand” kept the crowd engaged.