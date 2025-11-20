Sanatan Dharma Sabha appoints office-bearers in Hoshiarpur

The Sanatan Dharma Sabha has announced the appointment of office bearers for five educational institutions and religious propagation committees operating in the city.

In an official announcement, Sabha President Advocate Sachin Malhotra outlined the newly appointed officials. Master Satpal Gupta has been named Senior Vice-President, with Pandit Sham Sundar Modgil appointed as Vice-President. Dr Bindusar Shukla will serve as General Secretary, while Shashi Kamal Bhardwaj has been designated Joint Minister. Narendra Mohan Sharma will take on the role of Vice Secretary. Pandit Kamlesh Sharma has been appointed Chairman of the Girls’ Department, with Shiv Aery as Vice-Chairman.

Chandrashekhar Marwaha will serve as Chairman of SD City Public School, with Surendra Modgil as Vice-Chairman. Arvind Sood has been appointed Chairman of the SD Boys’ Department, and Dr. Dheeraj Sharma will serve as Vice-Chairman of the Boys’ Department. Madhusudan Kalia has been named Chairman of Sanskrit College, with Vishal Gupta as Vice-Chairman. VD Sood will serve as Chairman of SD Public School Geeta Bhawan.

Additionally, Shashi Kamal Bhardwaj has been appointed Chairman of Sermon Management, Ravinder Saini as Vice-Chairman of Sermon Management, and Rakesh Kehar as Chairman of the Sadavrat Langar Committee.