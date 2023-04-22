 Sand mining starts at four sites in Hoshiarpur : The Tribune India

Sand mining starts at four sites in Hoshiarpur

Residents to get sand at Rs 5.50 per cubic foot: Minister

Revenue Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa fills a trolley with sand in Hoshiarpur on Friday.



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 21

Implementing the decision of the Punjab Government to provide sand to people at Rs 5.50 per cubic foot, Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa today kick-started the mining from four sites in the district. The sand will be mined manually from these sites without the help of machinery.

Jimpa started this work from Bassi Ghulam Hussain, Mahilanwali, and Choe of Daganan Kalan by filling some sand in trolleys with the help of a shovel. Apart from this, sand mining work also started in Ghukrewal from today. During this, Sham Chaurasi MLA Dr Ravjot Singh, Mayor Surinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini and Deputy Mayor Ranjit Chowdhary were also present with him.

The cabinet minister said the decision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would provide great relief to the people. It had been ensured that they got sand at a cheaper rate for construction of houses and other works, he said, adding that the maximum benefit of this would be given to those workers who would get employment from these choes for sand filling.

He further said sand would be filled from the four sand mines started today in the district, from 8 am to 6 pm daily. He said no machinery like crane or JCB could be used for sand filling and all work would be done manually. He said the cost of the labour of filling the trolleys would also be the responsibility of the trolley owner.

Jimpa said there were clear orders of the Punjab Government that sand extraction would not be allowed anywhere except from the authorised sand mines. He said the police had been given clear instructions to keep a strict vigil.

