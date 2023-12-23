Sand worth Rs 1.19 cr sold from govt quarry at Bassi Ghulam Hussain

Hoshiarpur, December 22
A team of officials of the District Mining Department visited the quarry run by the Punjab Government at Bassi Ghulam Hussain village on Friday morning and interacted with people who had come there to purchase sand.
Officials claimed that the people had confirmed that they faced no problem in purchasing sand. Damandeep Singh Gill, Executive Engineer, Mining Department, said sand was being sold from the government quarries to the common people at the rate of Rs 5.50 per square foot from January 2023.
So far, the Mining Department had sold sand worth Rs 1.19 crore from the government quarry at Bassi Ghulam Hussain village to residents of Hoshiarpur and deposited the money in the government treasury.
Gill said since January, a fine of Rs 1.30 crore was recovered from suspects whose vehicles were impounded carrying illegally mined materials that included sand and gravel.
“At present, three mining sites are functional in the district. We appeal to the people that if there is large amount of sand on someone’s land, then the person concerned can visit our office and inform about it. His land can be earmarked for excavating sand,” said Gill.
He said the work of the mining mafia had almost stopped as sand was easily available from the government quarries in the district. “We warn the mining mafia that if someone steals sand or is caught selling sand illegally, strict action will be taken against him,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP
Siddaramaiah on Friday said he had ordered withdrawal of the...
Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion
Alternative to reach Depsang, Daulat Baig Oldie