Sandeep Hans takes over as Hoshiarpur DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 5

Sandeep Hans, a 2010-batch IAS officer, on Tuesday took over as the Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur. Earlier, he was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Patiala district. Before taking over, he was given a guard of honour by a contingent of the Punjab Police at the District Administrative Complex.

While reiterating his commitment to give administration to the residents of the district in a transparent manner, Hans said his main priority was to give a clean administration. He said he would be holding a meeting of the heads of all the departments of the district on tomorrow (April 6) with the aim of resolving the problems of the people on time.

He said field visits would be conducted in the coming days, during which the villages of the district would be specially covered. He said the objective of the field visits was to listen to the basic amenities related problems of the people and get them resolved immediately.