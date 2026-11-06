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Home / Jalandhar / Sangeeta Kumari elected Hoshiarpur Zila Parishad chief

Sangeeta Kumari elected Hoshiarpur Zila Parishad chief

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:10 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Aam Aadmi Party’s Sangeeta Kumari was unanimously elected chairperson of the Hoshiarpur Zila Parishad, while Kuldeep Kumar was elected vice-chairman at an election held here on Thursday.

Of the total 35 Zila Parishad members and 10 Block Samiti chairpersons, 24 members were present during the election proceedings. The members unanimously elected Sangeeta Kumari and Kuldeep Kumar to the respective posts.

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Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Tanda MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, Dasuya MLA Karamvir Singh Ghuman, Improvement Trust chairman Gurbinder Singh Pabla and Mukerian constituency in-charge Sarbjot Singh Sabi, along with other leaders, congratulated the newly elected office-bearers.

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Sangeeta Kumari thanked the members for their support and said rural development would remain her top priority. She assured that ongoing development projects would be completed within the stipulated time and new works would be undertaken according to the needs of villages. Effective and transparent implementation of the welfare schemes launched by the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann would also receive priority, she added.

Vice-chairman Kuldeep Kumar said development activities in villages would be accelerated in line with the state government’s commitment to rural development. Improving basic amenities and transforming the rural landscape would be among his key priorities.

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Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal assured that there would be no shortage of funds for village development. MLAs Jasvir Singh Raja Gill and Karamvir Singh Ghuman said development works in villages were being undertaken on a large scale and the remaining projects would also be expedited. Sarbjot Singh Sabi expressed confidence that Sangeeta Kumari would discharge her responsibilities with dedication. SDM Parampreet Singh was also present.

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