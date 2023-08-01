Sangharsh panel protests illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, July 31

On the occasion of the 84th Martyrdom Day of Udham Singh, the Kandi Sangharsh Committee protested against illegal mining today. The protesters demanded that the Kandi canal should be repaired on a war footing in Kunail and Chakk Rautan villages.

Addressing participants on the occasion, Kandi Sangharsh Committee’s provincial convener Darshan Singh Mattoo, Janwadi Stree Sabha leader Bibi Subhash Mattoo, Harbhajan Singh Atwal, Chaudhary Achhar Singh Bildo, Capt Karnail Singh (retd), former sarpanches Balwinder Kumar and Ravinder Kumar said due to illegal mining under the alleged patronage of the AAP government representatives, the track of the Kandi canal had sunk and water had entered the fields and damaged crops in the past.

They said the movement of trucks on the Garhshankar-Nangal stretch had destroyed the road. The speakers demanded that illegal mining should be stopped, entry of vehicles with illegal mining material from Himachal be banned and action should be taken against drivers who use the canal track.

