Sangojla youth’s mortal remains brought home from Armenia through MP Seechewal’s efforts

The mortal remains of 32-year-old Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Sangojla village in Kapurthala district, were safely repatriated from Armenia to India after 16 days through the efforts of Rajya Sabha Member Balbir Singh Seechewal.

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Family members and villagers bid an emotional farewell to Jaswinder Singh during his last rites. The deceased’s younger brother, Balwinder Singh, said the family had borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh on interest nearly two and a half years ago to send Jaswinder Singh abroad in search of employment.

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He said Jaswinder Singh lost his life in a road accident in Armenia on June 28, 2026. Following the accident, the family’s biggest challenge was bringing his mortal remains back to India. The situation became even more complicated because Jaswinder Singh’s passport had expired. According to the family, the estimated cost of repatriating the body was nearly Rs 10 lakh, making it impossible for them to arrange the required funds. Balwinder Singh said their father had already passed away and the untimely death of his brother left the family devastated.

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During this difficult time, the only wish of their elderly mother was to perform the last rites of her son with her own hands. The family further shared that Jaswinder Singh’s father, Kulwinder Singh, had passed away in August 2025, but due to his expired passport and financial constraints, Jaswinder Singh was unable to return to India even for his father’s final rites. The bereaved family approached Seechewal for assistance on July 15.

Understanding the seriousness of the matter, Seechewal immediately took up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the concerned authorities in Armenia and other relevant agencies. Owing to his continuous follow-up and dedicated efforts, Jaswinder Singh’s mortal remains were safely brought back to his native village, Sangojla, within just 16 days without any financial burden on the family.

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Seechewal also expressed his gratitude to the Government of India and the Embassy of India in Armenia for their support.

Upon the arrival of the mortal remains in the village, the family members and residents of Sangojla expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, stating that he fulfilled his responsibility not only as a public representative but also as a true humanitarian who stood by the family in their hour of grief and helped fulfil an elderly mother’s final wish.

It is noteworthy that, through the efforts of Seechewal, the mortal remains of 62 Indian citizens have so far been repatriated from different countries and handed over to their families without any financial burden. His humanitarian initiatives continue to provide invaluable support to Indians and their families facing crises abroad.