Sanitary pads given to Garha women

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 10

To promote awareness about the importance of hygiene during mensuration and in line with the Central Government’s ‘Swachhta, Swasthya and Suvidha’ for the underprivileged women, a team of students from Cambridge Innovation School, led by alumna Nanaki Singh, put a camp in the Urban Primary Health Centre, Garha, on Wednesday.

During the camp not only young girls, but also women and expectant mothers were educated about the need and importance of hygiene. Sanitary pads were also distributed free of cost. They were also made aware about the ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana’ under which they can buy bio-degradable sanitary pads for mere Re 1 per pad.

Dr Atinderpal Kaur, Medical Officer, Urban Primary Health Centre, Garha, and her team also put in efforts to ensure the smooth functioning of this camp. She said, “As per the reports of National Family Health Survey-4 of 2015-16, around 58 per cent of young women between 15-24 years of age still use cloth for menstrual protection.”

Dr Reema Jammu, Chief Medical Officer, also visited the camp and encouraged them to put more such camps even in rural areas. She said, “Menstruation and menstrual practices still face social, cultural, religious restrictions and taboos, which are a big barrier in the path of menstrual hygiene management in many parts of India. Hygiene-related practices of women during menstruation are of great importance, due to health impact in terms of increased vulnerability to infections, diseases and complications during pregnancy”.