Sanitation drive conducted with support of Phagwara civic body

A cleanliness drive was conducted in various localities of ward No 21 in Phagwara by the Prem Nagar Sewa Society, with the support of sanitation workers, on the initiative of the sanitation branch of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation and the Swachh Bharat Mission Department. The campaign was organised through the efforts of former Phagwara Municipal Council president Malkiat Singh Raghbotra.

As part of the drive, cleaning activities were carried out in Prem Nagar, Master Sadhu Ram Nagar, Khera Road and some lanes of Guru Nanakpura. The campaign was led by sanitary inspectors Hitesh Sharma and Vishal Kumar, along with Swachh Bharat Mission motivators Pooja Sharma, Asha Sharma, Asha Kumari and Anil Kumar. Prem Nagar Sewa Society president Sudhir Sharma and secretary Surinder Pal also extended their full cooperation.

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Malkiat Singh Raghbotra personally participated in the drive and encouraged residents to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings. During the campaign, local residents highlighted problems related to sanitation and put forward suggestions to improve the existing arrangements.

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The residents demanded that regular and systematic cleaning be ensured every day on Khera Road, particularly from lane no. 6 to the railway crossing. They also sought a permanent arrangement for deploying sanitation workers in the two lanes located behind Geeta Bhawan Temple so that residents would not have to face difficulties due to inadequate cleaning.

Students of Shri Mahavir Jain Model School also participated enthusiastically in the campaign. They took out a ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ rally that passed through the lanes of Guru Nanakpura before concluding at the school.