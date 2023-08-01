Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 31

Amid the looming threat of dengue in the district, the Health Department’s efforts to combat the disease can receive a setback. Shockingly, the Jalandhar Civil Hospital, the location where health teams are stationed has been neglected, leaving countless patients and their attendants vulnerable to dengue.

During a recent visit, the Jalandhar Tribune team saw piles of garbage scattered around the hospital premises, some irresponsibly dumped near the oxygen plant. The negligence in waste management could spread dengue and pose risk to the lives of those seeking medical care at the hospital.

Garbage piles in front of the children ward at the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Even more alarming is the water stagnating in areas like the emergency and childcare wards and the mortuary. The stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the authorities are little concerned and have failed to take necessary steps to address the pressing issues.

Health experts have been emphasising on the severity of dengue and its potential dangers to people’s health. Complications such as haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome can be fatal if left untreated.

Since May, the district has already reported six confirmed cases of dengue of which four are from the urban areas.

Visitors at the Civil Hospital are worried about their health and well-being of their loved ones. Kamal Sharma, who brought his wife for treatment at the Civil Hospital, expressed his dismay over dirty water stagnating everywhere in the hospital. He said stray dogs roamed on the hospital premises, particularly around the garbage dump.

Kamal urged the Health Department to maintain cleanliness in the hospital.

Citing the grim condition of the Civil Hospital, Manisha Kumari, another visitor, said the government’s claims of improving the healthcare sector had fallen flat. She said daily wagers come to the Civil Hospital as they cannot afford treatment at private healthcare facilities.

The visitors said the Health Department and the hospital authorities must ensure safety of patients and their attendants. They said mosquito breeding grounds must be eliminated, waste must be disposed of properly and regular surveys must be conducted to find potential risks on the hospital premises.

“Only proactive measures can reduce the threat of dengue and safeguard all those seeking medical attention at the Civil Hospital,” they said.

