Sanitation staff meet Jalandhar MC chief, call off strike

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 4

Day after announcing to suspend all cleanliness and sewerage-related works, Sanitary Supervisor Union members today met MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish and decided to call off their strike for a month. The Commissioner assured the union that Class IV employees would be recruited within a month. The members had gone on strike due to a dearth of staff and had said that this was affecting cleanliness work in the city.

They had burnt an effigy of CM Mann and staged a protest on the premises of MC yesterday.

Today, after meeting the MC chief, the protest has been called off for a month.

“The Commissioner must have talked to higher officials in the department and we are hopeful that our demands will be met now,” Bantu Sabharwal, a representative of the union, said.

However, it is not for the first time that the members met the Commissioner over the issue, Sabharwal had also taken up the matter with him earlier and had said it had been a long-pending demand of the union, but no official had ever taken it seriously.