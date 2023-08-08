Sanitation workers call off dharna after MLA's assurance

Our Correspondent

Hariana, August 7

Sanitation workers of the Hariana Municipal Council today called off their dharna after getting an assurance from Shamchurasi MLA Dr Ravjot Singh on their demand for regular employment.

Dr Ravjot Singh, president Sanjay Kapila, EO Chandra Mohan Bhatia, Pradeep Saini, Chandan Grewal, chairman, Safai Mazdoor Federation, Punjab, Vinod Bitta, state president, Surinder Tona, vice-president safai employees, Deepak Gill, president, Sewermen Union and others participated in the meeting. The demands and their problems were discussed with the sanitation workers to get the issue resolved.

Dr Ravjot Singh said that demands of the workers would be addressed soon. He said regularisation letters of nine workers had been sent for approval through to the Deputy Director. Similarly, names of remaining 25 workers will also be sent for regular jobs after passing a resolution by the Municipal Council Hariana.