Sanitation workers to hold dharna tomorrow

Jalandhar, September 25
The union of safai karamcharis and sewermen has announced a dharna on Tuesday on the premises of the Municipal Corporation.
The protesting sewermen will gherao the MC Commissioner to press for their demand of the recruitment of permanent employees.
Reportedly, the union members were promised by a leader that a meeting would be arranged between Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh, who visited the city today.
But as per the reports, no meeting could be held, and only a memorandum was handed over. The minister reportedly told the union members that he was completely unaware about the plan to hold a meet, else he could have stayed there longer. The union members said they would not give up, and would now stage a dharna.
